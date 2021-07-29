ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

