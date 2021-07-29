AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 117,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

