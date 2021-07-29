Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$9.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACB. ATB Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.84. 1,206,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,165. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.55.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$55.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.7549277 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

