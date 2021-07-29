AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Up 1.8%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.39 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 4,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 87,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

