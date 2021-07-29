Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.94

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $321.94 and last traded at $319.28, with a volume of 23545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.