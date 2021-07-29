Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.40.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.