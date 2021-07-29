AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.83. 9,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $230.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.42. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

