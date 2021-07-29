Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71. Avaya has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

