Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.45.

AVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.70. The stock had a trading volume of 436,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

