Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,103. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

