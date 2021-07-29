Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,660 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,660 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

