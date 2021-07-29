Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

