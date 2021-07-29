Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,072 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 9,072.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $787.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.