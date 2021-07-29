Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.68.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

