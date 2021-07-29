Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

