Axon Enterprise (AXON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.89 and a beta of 0.51. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,693 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

