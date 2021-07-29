B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

