B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

