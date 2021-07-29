B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 88.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

NYSE IFF opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

