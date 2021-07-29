B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

SE stock opened at $275.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.22. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.