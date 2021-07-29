B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centene by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

