B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 14,936 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.