B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,959 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.11% of Helios Technologies worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $79.80.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

