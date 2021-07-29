B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,310 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.24. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

