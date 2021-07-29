B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

