Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.25.

BURL opened at $324.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.