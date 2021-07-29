Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

