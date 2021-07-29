Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $214.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

