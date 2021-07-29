Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,404 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.