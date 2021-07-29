Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ball has raised its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BLL opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.54. Ball has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

