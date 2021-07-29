Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ball by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

