Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 245,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.