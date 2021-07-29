Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Monday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.