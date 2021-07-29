Bank of America Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.97.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.80, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

