Bank of Commerce Holdings Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 28.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.