Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Altimmune worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ALT opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

