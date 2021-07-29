Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of PlayAGS worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.53.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.