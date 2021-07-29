Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,344 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.38.

