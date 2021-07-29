Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,731 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.