Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 787 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. 79.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $27.26 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $744.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.65.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

