Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 29,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

