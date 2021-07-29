Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

