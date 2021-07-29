Barclays Boosts Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

Ascential stock traded down GBX 5.48 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,550. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.15.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

