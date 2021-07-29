Barclays PLC Acquires 15,033 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $360.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.