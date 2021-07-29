Barclays PLC Invests $40,000 in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

