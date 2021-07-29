Barclays PLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 433.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $2,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

