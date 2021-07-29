Barclays PLC Takes $56,000 Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

TWN opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

