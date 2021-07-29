Barclays PLC Takes Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $277.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

