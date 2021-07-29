Barclays PLC Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 272,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

