Barclays PLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

